business Public Provident Fund (PPF) vs Fixed Deposit (FD): Determine the superior choice for tax-saving According to tax experts, Public Provident Funds (PPF) and tax-saving Fixed Deposits (FD) are considered favorable choices for both tax-saving and long-term investing, depending on an individual's investment objectives. PPFs provide a variable interest rate determined by the Finance Ministry, while FDs offer a fixed interest rate for a predetermined duration. It is important for individuals to understand the distinctions between these account types, as they offer tax benefits and opportunities to earn interest on investments. Numerous taxpayers opt for PPFs as a preferred option for long-term goals like retirement, as it provides a stable source of fixed income while also offering tax-saving benefits.​ Watch here to know more-