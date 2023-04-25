business Mankind Pharma: IPO price, company financials; Here are 10 key things to know The biggest IPO of 2023 so far in terms of issue size - Mankind Pharma IPO - opened for subscription on April 25. The total fundraising would be Rs 4,110 cr at the lower price band. It has established several differentiated brands in condoms, pregnancy detection, emergency contraceptives, etc. Here are the 10 key things you must know before applying for this IPO!