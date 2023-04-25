English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS|INTEL presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES, a virtual conclave on Tuesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    X

    business

    Mankind Pharma: IPO price, company financials; Here are 10 key things to know

    The biggest IPO of 2023 so far in terms of issue size - Mankind Pharma IPO - opened for subscription on April 25. The total fundraising would be Rs 4,110 cr at the lower price band. It has established several differentiated brands in condoms, pregnancy detection, emergency contraceptives, etc. Here are the 10 key things you must know before applying for this IPO!

    first published: Apr 25, 2023 11:19 am

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows