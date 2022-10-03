English
    Stock Market LIVE: World on brink of another 'Lehman moment'? | Markets with Santo & CJ

    Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank are on the centre stage this week as rumours spread about the ability of the two giants to remain solvent. CJ fears that a new "Lehman moment" is arriving for the global financial system because of surging global interest rates but Santo appears more calm but cautious. Watch as the duo plumb through the crisis facing Credit Suisse and what it could mean for India's IT sector, which is already under the cosh.

