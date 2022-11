eye-on-india Stock Market LIVE: Will Paytm stock rally after good Q2 results? | Markets with Santo & CJ Paytm reported impressive numbers for the September quarter leading CJ to believe that the stock may do well going ahead. But, Santo is not giving in and has reasons to be cautious on the stock. Watch as the duo lock horns over the new-age tech stock plus their top brokerage bets of the day.