business Stock Market Live: Will Nykaa see more selloff after one-year lock-in ends? | Maruti, DRL in focus European markets recoup early losses to end near the flat line. ECB hikes rates by another 75 basis points on expected lines… also signals a slower pace of rate hikes going forward.. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse plunges over 18% through the day after the bank announced a large third-quarter loss. On the show today – Nykaa has dropped below its issue price. Will it see more selloff after pre-IPO lock in ends on the 10th of November? And Stocks in the spotlight today are Maruti, Dr Reddy’s, Infibeam and Tata Chemicals.