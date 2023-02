business Stock Market Live: Nifty extends the losing streak; Voltas & Indian Hotels in focus | Closing Bell It's a tumultuous start of the week for Indian markets. Sensex is down 300 points while Nifty is hovering around 17,350 levels. Banks & realty stocks are bucking the trend while media and metal stocks take a major beating. Santosh Nair decoded the cues that are causing the benchmark indices to dip further without any respite. Voltas, Indian Hotels, Vardhman Textiles and Mphasis are also on the radar.