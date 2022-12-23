business Stock Market Live: Covid Fears Hurting Markets. Will The Selloff Continue? RIL, Thyrocare In Focus Indian markets logged a third straight day of losses amid renewed Covid fears and RBI minutes that indicated that Governor Shaktikanta Das is not in favour of a pause in rate hikes just yet. Will the selloff continue as we step into the new year? Hemang Jani of Motilal Oswal Financial Services shares his outlook on the market going forward. Also catch NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman share his thoughts on stocks like RIL, Thyrocare and RailTel.