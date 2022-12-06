business Stock Market Live: Can SEBI End The Menace Of Illicit Money Managers? | Markets With Santo & CJ A Moneycontrol investigation found that many retail investors are readily handing over their money and Demat account details to individuals, who are not registered with SEBI but claim to manage investors' money . On the show today, CJ asks JN Gupta, MD of SES and Former ED Of SEBI about the issue, safeguards for retail investors and what can regulator do in such cases. Also, learn CJ's thoughts on Bank of India and Ethos Limited stocks.