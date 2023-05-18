business Market Live: Nifty Ends Below 18,150; Sensex Falls 100 Points| Bajar Gupshup At close, the Sensex was down 128.90 points and the Nifty was down at 18,130. About 1530 shares advanced, 1846 shares declined, and 124 shares unchanged. Top losers on the Nifty included Divis Laboratories, Adani Ports, SBI, ITC and Titan Company. However, gainers were Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.