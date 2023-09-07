business Market Live: Nifty above 19,700, Sensex up 385 points |Bajar Gupshup Benchmark indices ended higher for the fifth straight session on September 7 with Nifty above 19,700. At close, the Sensex was up 385.04 points or 0.58 percent at 66,265.56, and the Nifty was up 116.00 points or 0.59 percent at 19,727. About 2140 shares advanced, 1420 shares declined, and 124 shares unchanged.Top gainers included Coal India, L&T, IndusInd Bank, SBI Life Insurance and Tech Mahindra, while losers were Tata Consumer Products, M&M, Britannia Industries, Sun Pharma and Infosys. Among sectors, except FMCG and pharma, all other indices are trading in the green with bank, capital goods, PSU Bank, power and realty up 1-2 percent.The BSE midcap index gained 0.8 percent and smallcap index rose 0.4 percent.Catch Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.