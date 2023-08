business LIVE: Why sugar sector applauds OMC's decision to hike ethanol prices | Commodities OMCs hike ethanol prices. Food ministry estimates sugar diversion to ethanol to increase by 1.5 million tonne. In 2022, it stood at 4 million tonne; and in 2023 it is estimated to increase, to 5.5 million tonne. Why is the sugar sector happy with OMC's decision to hike ethanol prices? Watch this edition of Commodities with Manisha Gupta to know more.