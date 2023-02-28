English
    business

    LIVE: Nifty ends near 17,300, Sensex slips 326 points | Bajar Gupshup | Feb 28, 2023

    The Sensex was down 326 points and the Nifty slipped close to 17,300. About 1,500 shares advanced, 1,690 shares declined, and 122 shares remained unchanged. Cipla, Hindalco Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, ONGC and Tata Steel were among the biggest losers on the Nifty, while gainers included Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Britannia Industries and Power Grid Corporation. Catch all the market highs and lows with Moneycontrol.

    first published: Feb 28, 2023 03:50 pm

