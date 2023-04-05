English
    Commodities Live: Gold prices hit an all-time high in India; Silver prices touch one-year high

    Gold prices on COMEX are inching towards the record high touched last year as poor manufacturing data from the US, coupled with signs of a cooling jobs market supported safe-haven demand. Find out more on Commodities Live with Manisha Gupta only on Moneycontrol!

    first published: Apr 5, 2023 01:08 pm

