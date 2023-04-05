first published: Apr 5, 2023 01:08 pm
A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.
LIVE: Nifty Around 17,550, Sensex Rises 600 Pts; IT, FMCG, Capital Goods Gain | Bajar Gupshup
Market Live: Nifty & Sensex Surge in Trade | Marico, Federal Bank & Bajaj Fin in focus| Closing Bell
RBI Expectations Live: 25 bps rate hike factored in or is it time for a pause? All eyes on MPC stance
Stock of the day I Sirca Paints | Revenue growth, stable margins, sales target
Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.
Commodities Live: Gold prices hit an all-time high in India; Silver prices touch one-year high
Commodities Live: Crude Prices Spike Over 5%; OMCs Take A Beating
Commodities Live: Sugar prices at 4-week high | Watch to find out why
Commodities Live: Coffee, sugar, rubber rise on high demand; what's driving the gain?