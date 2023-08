business LIVE: RBI expected to hold rates | Surging tomato prices to sour inflation forecast? | MPC meet The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (RBI MPC) is all set to announce its interest rate decision tomorrow on August 10. A status quo outcome from the current policy meeting is almost guaranteed and the central bank is expected to maintain its hawkish tone on inflation for the rest of the year, thanks to soaring tomato prices. Catch this chat between Moneycontrol's Nandita Khemka and CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh for more on what to watch out for from RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' speech at 10 am tomorrow!