LIVE: China July CPI dips | Adani to exit Wilmar? | Farhan Akhtar announces Don 3 | Newspresso

    Asian Pacific markets opened mixed today, as investors slowly digest the data coming out of China — the country's consumer price index (CPI) fell in July. From the Indian sector, we might see Adani exit Wilmar. While from the trends sector, we see that OLA Founder has banned all auto journalists from a sneak peek into the launch of OLA Scooters. And the much anticipated Don 3 was announced yesterday by director Farhan Akhtar! Watch this edition of Newspresso with Stacy Pereira for your daily shot!

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 08:24 am

