business Live : Amazon, Apple Earnings | Data Ordinance Bill | Largest Barbie Collection | Newspresso Amazon reported its second-quarter earnings that sailed past analysts’ estimates and issued guidance that points to accelerating revenue growth. While Apple also announced its earnings, where EPS: $1.26 vs. $1.19 estimated. Revenue: $81.8 billion vs. $81.69 billion estimated, down 1%. From back at home we tell you all about the newly passed data ordinance bill. From the corridors of power, Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill in the Lok Sabha yesterday. From the trends, we bring you the story of Bettina Dorfmann, who has a collection of a staggering 18,500 Barbie dolls. Her love for Barbie dolls has in fact earned her Guinness World Record for the largest Barbie collection. Watch this edition of Newspresso with Stacy Pereira only on Moneycontrol.