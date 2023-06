banks LIVE: All eyes on Fed Chairman Powell's decision, end of the tightening cycle here? The United States Federal Reserve (Fed) has hiked rates 10 times in little over a year, but has dropped hints that the tightening cycle is nearing the end. The decision to maintain interest rates between 5 percent and 5.25 percent, allowing policymakers to assess the current economic landscape and also digest the economic data (inflation and employment) could sway the Fed's direction towards Status Quo. Stacy Pereira discusses the various outcomes expected with CNBC-TV's Latha Venkatesh and also how the decision could impact global markets in the days to come. Tune in!