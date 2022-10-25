business Life After Listing: Ep 08 | Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Last December Star Health's IPO had a tepid response with its share listing below the offer price. But the health insurer that was pounded by the pandemic says the worst is over. The management team of Founder and Chairman V Jagannathan and Managing Directors Anand Roy and Dr S Prakash say they are building on the profitable first quarter of FY23 with a focus on rural India, more innovative products, and rigorous claims. Life after listing with Anuradha Sengupta documents the experience a company goes through when it goes public.