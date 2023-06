business How Thums Up won the Indian cola race against Coca-Cola and Pepsi After the exit of Coca-Cola from India in 1977, Thums Up was introduced by Ramesh Chauhan of the Parle group. Thums Up soon dominated the Indian soft drink market until Coca-Cola returned in 1993. Coca-Cola, a beverage giant with deep pockets, bought Thums Up but could not dethrone it from the top spot. The question is why and how Coca-Cola was able to buy Thums Up and what all things Coca-Cola did to kill Thums Up and failed. Check out the video to know the entire story.