economy RBI Expectations Live: 25 bps rate hike factored in or is it time for a pause? All eyes on MPC stance The Reserve Bank's three-day monetary policy meeting is underway with the rate decision due tomorrow. Street is divided over the outcome, however, a majority of experts see a 25 bps rate hike by the MPC. All eyes will be on Governor Shaktikanta Das' comments on future rate hike path. Catch this conversation between Nandita Khemka and Latha Venkatesh to know what to expect.