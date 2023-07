business Market Live: Nifty tests 19,500, Sensex gains 350 pts; Apollo Hospitals top gainer l Bajar Gupshup Except IT, all other sectoral indices are trading in the green with oil & gas, healthcare, power and realty up 1-2 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices up 0.6 percent each. HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, CEAT and HDFC are among the most active shares on the NSE. Watch Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol for all the latest market news and analysis.