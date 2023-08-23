business Live: Nifty holds 19,400, midcaps over the moon | PSU banks, metals gain | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty midcap index hits a fresh high was nifty holds 19,400 mark. Metals shares continue to shine whereas auto and FMCG shares seen under pressure. Advance decline ration fall in the favors of gainers. Catch Nandita Khemka who brings you a mid-day market mood-check.