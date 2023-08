business Live: Nifty ends near 19,600 amid choppy trade; M&M & Paytm in focus | Closing Bell Nifty hovers around 19,600 amid volatility. Sensex briefly reclaims the 66,000 mark. Advance-decline ratio in favour of gainers. Nifty mid & smallcaps indices clocking steady gains Pharma, IT & autos amid sectoral gainers; banks among losers. Nifty gainers: M&M, Divi’s Lab, Sun Pharma, SBI Life, Hindalco, Cipla. Nifty losers: Britannia, SBI, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Axis Bank. Catch Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota as they talk about the newsmakers on their radar including M&M and Paytm among others only on Closing Bell.