business LIVE: Nifty back near 19,450; Sensex surges over 500 points; autos & metals shine| Closing Bell Solid start to September series: Nifty races past 19,400. Friday cheer: Sensex surges over 500 points. Mid-& small-cap indices hit fresh all-time high today. Advance-decline ratio favours gainers. Metals shine as China PMI data springs a positive surprise .Metals, PSU banks, Autos, energy among top sectoral gainers. Catch Nandita Khemka as she discusses the stocks on her radar including Genus Power, ONGC, Nazar Tech among others..