business Live: M&M Q1 results | Net profit surges 98%, beats estimates | Earnings Express Mahindra & Mahindra reported 98 percent surge in standalone net profit at Rs 2,774 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The automajor had reported a net profit of Rs 1,404 crore in the year-ago period. The automobile major was predicted to post a 27 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise on the back of robust growth in vehicle sales during the said quarter. M&M was expected to report a net profit of Rs 1,865 crore in Q1 as compared with the Rs 1,471 crore profit reported in the year-ago period. Watch their presser live on Moneycontrol.