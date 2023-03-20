English
    Commodities Live: Gold prices hit an all-time high in India, Australia & UK

    It's a global gold high! Gold Prices are at an all-time high in India, Australia & UK. In the US the gold prices are at an 11-month high. In India Gold is at Rs. 59,500 per 10 grams. Should you sell? Watch Commodities live with Manisha Gupta.

    first published: Mar 20, 2023 01:01 pm

