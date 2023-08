business Commodities Live: Exports halted for basmati rice priced less than $1200/ton | Global rice prices soar Price of rice surged to a 12-year high globally after the Indian government imposed restrictions on sale of all non-basmati varieties overseas which accounted for 80 percent of total rice shipments. India holds a 40% market share of rice exports. The move hopes to bolster domestic food stocks. Manisha Gupta discusses the impact of govts move with Himanshu Agrawal, MD, Satyam Balajee Group.