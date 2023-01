business Davos 2023 | Tech hiring can never be linear: CP Gurnani of Tech Mahindra on layoffs World Economic Forum | Davos 2023 | Moneycontrol @ Davos ‘As far as tech budgets are concerned I think it is double-digit growth for Tech Mahindra’, CP Gurgani the CEO & MD of Tech Mahindra speaks to us at WEF. He talks about Microsoft layoffs, IT growth in 2023 and much more. Watch now!