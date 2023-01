business Davos 2023: Covid boosters a personal choice, Covovax good against Omicron: Adar Poonawalla Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India speaks to Moneycontrol at the World Economic Forum and talks about whether people should take booster doses. 'With hardly any cases in India right now, boosters are a personal choice. Covovax has been licensed, it's good against Omicron. Some people take flu shots, this will become like that, he says. Watch!