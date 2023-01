budget Budget 2023 | Jayant Sinha Exclusive Interview: Will there be any respite for income taxpayers? As the budget is approaching, people are curious about the income tax rates. Will an income taxpayer get any respite? In an exclusive pre-budget interview with Moneycontrol, Jayant Sinha discussed everything from the upheaval in the global economy, and the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war on India, to how India is ensuring a balance between growth and inflation. Watch for more.