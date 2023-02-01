English
    Zoho's Sridhar Vembu has 'deep respect' for Zerodha's Nithin Kamath. Here's why

    Lauding Nithin Kamath's advice, Sridhar Vembu said, "This is integrity. This is Dharma."

    Ankita Sengupta
    February 01, 2023 / 08:54 PM IST
    Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu (L) and Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath (R)

    Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu (L) and Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath (R)

    Zoho co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu said on Wednesday that he has deep respect for the CEO of Zerodha -- the largest online stock broking firm in the country -- for asking some of his most active customers to not overtrade.


    "This is integrity. This is Dharma. Nithin (Kamath) is telling his most active customers 'Don't do too much trading, excessive trading will lose you money'. Deep respect Nithin," Vembu tweeted.