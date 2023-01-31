English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Zerodha's Nithin Kamath says the biggest reason active traders lose money is...

    "Controlling your impulse to trade is like a person with a sweet tooth going on a sugar-free diet—assume that you'll do something stupid, " Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath said.

    Ankita Sengupta
    January 31, 2023 / 07:18 PM IST
    Zerodha CEO and co-founder Nithin Kamath said impact cost or the money lost due to the bid-ask spread is the biggest cost to traders.

    Zerodha CEO and co-founder Nithin Kamath said impact cost or the money lost due to the bid-ask spread is the biggest cost to traders.

    Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath on Tuesday said that the biggest reason active traders lose money is overtrading. He also asked traders to control their impulse to trade.

    In a Twitter thread, Kamath wrote, "The biggest reason active traders lose money is overtrading, the low brokerage doesn't help. Traders forget that costs like STT (securities transaction tax), stamp duty, etc. are charged as a percent of every trade and compound quickly."


    He added that traders will now see the total cost of a trade on the order form. "Ideally, we should have introduced this feature even before the SEBI circular requiring all trading platforms to display costs on the order form. This was a miss from our side," Kamath wrote.