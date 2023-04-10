Your Ultimate Investment in Love: How Vows For Eternity is disrupting the matrimonial game

The business of finding love is often packed with emotions, but like any carefully curated Investment portfolio, it requires rigorous research, attention to detail, and a personalised Strategy to yield the best returns for a lifetime. Enter Vows For Eternity, the personalised, Global matrimonial service that’s shaking up the game. Led by the celebrated matchmaker and Founder CEO Anuradha Gupta, this New York-headquartered firm has an established Presence in London, New Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai and Toronto.

In a conversation with Money Control, Anuradha addresses how the path to finding a life Partner no longer has to be an endless waiting contest decided by the universe. The brand’s Premium matrimonial member pool and a wholly offline, curated target search, led by Human Intelligence, can lead you to ‘The One’.

1. Why is Vows For Eternity the premium choice for global professionals seeking a match?

Our team invests time in understanding our members, their family, and their worldviews through one-on-one interactions. Our extensive vetting process ensures that we only present shortlisted profiles that meet your specific criteria. Think of us as your personal wingman, helping you find the perfect match. Our members are successful entrepreneurs, celebrities, industrialists, and well-established professionals in a diverse age bracket of 22-65 years. We cater to the cosmopolitan Indians and NRIs who are well-educated, well-travelled, and looking for an authentic connection.

2. Tell us more about your membership offerings.

We offer three tiers of memberships: entry-level, mid-tier, and Private Club. They are all premium, confidential, and tailor-made, subject to members meeting stringent eligibility criteria. I handhold our Private Club members, typically industrialists, hailing from business families and celebrities, through this extraordinary journey by adding value through a decade of matchmaking expertise, an East-meets-West mindset, and access to a pool of like-minded people who are earnest about getting married.

3. Why is introspection so important when looking for a life partner?

Introspection, I think, is intrinsic to deconstructing yourself, your expectations and the direction that you want to take your search in. Identifying what is truly important to you in life creates more clarity about what makes you tick and your non-negotiables in a relationship. It then naturally draws the right person in. We’ve also introduced a unique Wellness Panel with experts from diverse fields like fitness, nutrition, healing and life coaching, available for personal consultations exclusively for our Private Club members to identify areas for greater enrichment.

4. Does an offline service yield better results in matchmaking, instead of AI?

We pride ourselves on our holistic approach where a globally dispersed team of matchmakers and relationship experts invest a thorough amount of time to get to know you, your family and your socio-economic compatibility. We’re not just matching biodatas, we’re aligning personalities, values, and lifestyles. With an eye for what works, a little curated guidance can help you identify what you truly desire in a partner. Waiting to meet someone organically can be a tiresome process, and we help cut down that time and effort, by arranging personalised introductions and facilitating meaningful connections in the process.

If your goal is to find love this year, you’re making the conscious choice to explore a new dimension to an already fulfilling life. Stay encouraged, knowing there is someone for everyone out there, and Vows For Eternity, as the face of a renaissance in Indian matchmaking, is determined to help you find them.

