Xiaomi Mi Note 10 with 108-megapixel penta-camera setup launching November 14

Chinese device-maker Xiaomi recently confirmed the launch date for the Mi Note 10. The device is scheduled to debut in Poland on November 14. The phone is a rebranded version of the Mi CC9 Pro that is releasing on November 5 in China. Xiaomi Poland announced the official release through a teaser image on its Facebook page.

The image features the same five-camera logo we saw with the Mi CC9 Pro launch image. The Mi Note 10 is expected to pull Xiaomi’s camera game up by several notches. The smartphone will arrive with a Penta-camera setup with a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor at the helm.

The Chinese smartphone maker has also disclosed the rest of the four cameras on the back of the Mi Note 10. Apart from the 108-megapixel primary sensor, the Mi Note 10 also gets a 5-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel portrait shooter, 2-megapixel Super macro lens and a 20-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The telephoto lens will offer up to 5x optical zoom, which can go all the way to 50x when coupled with digital zoom.

Xiaomi has also confirmed the Mi CC9 Pro will have optical image stabilisation on both the primary and telephoto cameras. The company also teased a 32-megapixel front shooter with features like portrait mode, wide-angle image capture, and 12 style filters.