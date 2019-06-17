App
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 02:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi could launch the world's first smartphone with a 64MP camera

It was previously rumoured that the Galaxy A70s would be the first smartphone to have a 64MP Samsung sensor.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

After launching smartphones with a 48MP rear camera, Xiaomi is now planning to feature its future smartphones with a 64MP camera sensor. According to a report, Xiaomi is working on a smartphone that would use the recently unveiled Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor in its primary snapper.

It was previously rumoured that the Galaxy A70s would be the first smartphone to have a 64MP Samsung sensor. However, according to tipster Ice Universe, Xiaomi would debut the world’s first smartphone with a 64MP camera.

Ice Universe’s Weibo post does not mention the smartphone in which Xiaomi would have the sensor embedded, but stated that the Redmi device would be first launched in China. 

Close

The Bright GW1 sensor functions as a standard 16-megapixel sensor that merges four pixels into one to give you high-res 64-megapixel shots. The technique quadruples the active pixel area, letting you capture clearer and sharper photos in low light scenarios.

related news

The sensor also supports real-time HDR up to 100-decibels and Dual Conversion Gain (DCG) that converts light into electric signals based on the illumination of the environment. 

Xiaomi currently offers 48MP sensor using the same sensor that uses pixel-binning to merge four pixels into one using 12MP shots. Like stated above, it is currently unknown which Xiaomi device would house the latest Samsung sensor as the Chinese manufacturer has launched most of its smartphones in the first half of 2019. The Bright GW1 sensor is expected to go in mass production during the latter half of this year.

First Published on Jun 17, 2019 02:55 pm

tags #Redmi #Samsung #smartphones #Xiaomi

