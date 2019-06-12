Samsung working on three new 'S' variants of Galaxy A-series smartphones, to launch soon in India

Samsung is reportedly working on new variants of already-launched three new Galaxy A-series smartphones. The South Korean tech giant may soon launch Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A20s in India.

According to MySmartPrice, Galaxy A70s would soon launch in India alongside Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A20s. Samsung is said to offer the Galaxy A70s in three colour options, namely Black, White, and Lavender. This would visually differentiate it from the Galaxy A70 which comes in Coral, Blue, Black, and White colours.

While there are no details on other specifications, the report suggests that Galaxy A70s could come with Samsung’s new 64MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that comes with features like real-time HDR up to 100dB, Super PDAF technology, and full HD slow-motion video recording.

The report further reveals that Galaxy A30s would also come in Black, White, and Lavender colour options. The Galaxy A20s, on the other hand, would come in Black and Blue colours. Again, there is no word on the specifications, but the naming suggests that all three smartphones could have the same design with slightly different internals. Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A20s during the second half of 2019.