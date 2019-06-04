WWDC 2019: Apple unveils iOS 13 with Dark Mode, iPad gets its own iPadOS

Apple just unveiled the next major software upgrade for its hardware at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2019. The Cupertino-based tech giant unwrapped iOS 13 and for the first time introduced a dedicated operating system for iPad called iPadOS. Here is everything you need to know about iOS 13 and iPadOS.

iOS 13

Apple started off with the adoption rate of iOS 12, which is now installed on over 85 percent of compatible devices. Craig Federighi, Senior VP of Software Engineering, said that with iOS 13, apps downloads and updates would get 50 percent and 60 percent smaller, respectively.

The biggest announcement for iOS 13 was Dark Mode. The much-rumoured and anticipated feature is coming to iPhones and iPod with a new, dark background. All Apple apps like Messages, Mail, Safari, Music, etc. would be compatible with Dark Mode. Third-party app developers too can take advantage of Apple’s new offering and integrate dark mode in their apps.

For the Photos app, iOS 13 would now use Machine Learning (ML) to organise photos. The new app gets different tabs that would organise photos by day, month, and year. This would not only make browsing photos easier but also reduce the clutter in Photos as the app would use ML to curate the library and highlight the best photo. The latest OS also makes it easier to edit photos with the help of gestures. Videos can now be edited and rotated In the photos app itself.

Apple Maps too gets better with iOS 13. Apple claims to provide better coverage and more data with Maps on iOS 13. The navigation app also supports 3D-view of streets, similar to Street View on Google Maps. The new Maps app would be rolling out specifically for the USA later this year, with some other international markets getting it next year.

Reminders app gets a design overhaul with iOS 13. The new Reminders app now includes a toolbar to add date, time, photos, and location. The new, smarter Siri would also suggest users to add reminders. Apple showcased a demo of Siri, suggesting a reminder in the Messages app.

Privacy gets a bigger push in iOS 13 with ‘Sign in with Apple’. The new mode of authentication would allow users to log onto different apps and websites using Touch ID or Face ID. At the back end, Apple would provide a random email id to the website or app, without revealing any of the user’s personal information. This can be a great move against Facebook and Google, who ask for a user’s details. Apple, on its end, would not use Apple ID authentication to profile users or track their activities.

iOS 13 would be compatible with iPhone 6s, 6s and later, iPod seventh-generation. The developer beta version is now available with public beta version releasing next month. Apple would release the public version of iOS 13 later this Fall.

iPadOS

For the first time, the iPad is getting its own OS. iPadOS is basically a boosted version of iOS with features specifically included for the tablet. It gets a redesigned home screen with a new layout that now allows more apps to be placed side by side. iPadOS also allows users to get widgets on the home screen to get important updates on news, weather, events, etc.

Multi-tasking gets better on iPad with iPadOS. Users can now open multiple documents and files from the same app with Split View. Apple demoed Split View with two windows of the Notes app running side-by-side. Different apps, too, can be paired with each other in the same window. This means that users can now access Safari and Mail or Safari and Notes at the same time.

Safari now gets desktop-like support on iPad. The OS automatically converts a mobile site to a desktop version, providing a cleaner look. Apple has also introduced many gestures on iPadOS.

Apple demoed basic gestures like a three-finger pinch to cut, three-finger swipe to undo, etc.

The Files app now supports external drives through USB Type-C. Users can now directly share data from their external drives, SD card, etc. to the iPad. It also gets iCloud Drive support for folder sharing.

iPadOS would be compatible with iPad 5, iPad Air 2, all iPad Pro models, and iPad mini 4. The developer preview is now available under the Apple Developer Program. Public beta releases next month with the stable public version later this Fall.