English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    World's richest man vs mother of autistic girl: ‘Pure bullying’

    After the Australian woman registered the trademark for Kenz Beauty, she received a letter from Kenzo’s legal team threating them of legal action. Kenzo is owned by Bernard Arnault's LVMH.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 12:39 PM IST
    “The global giant is threatened by a small Australian start-up ,

    “The global giant is threatened by a small Australian start-up ," the owner of Kenz Beauty said.

    An Australian woman who owns a small business said she is being threatened of legal action by French luxury fashion house Kenzo over the name of her brand. Kenzo is owned by LVMH, the luxury empire belonging to French billionaire Bernard Arnault, the world's richest man.

    Rim Daghmash launched Kenz Beauty a year ago and named it after her daughter Kenzie.

    “This man here is the wealthiest person on earth,” Daghmash said in a video on TikTok and Instagram, explaining how Kenzo is allegedly trying to threaten her start-up. She said she left her full-time job a year ago after her daughter was diagnosed with autism and committed herself to her child’s therapy.

    “I launched this business to tell the world that autistic kids are beautiful. We were inspired by Kenzie’s beauty and we’ve called the business Kenz Beauty. Because autistic kids are beautiful,” Daghmash said.