World Sparrow Day 2022: History, significance and ways to help the twitters

World Sparrow Day was initiated by the Nature Forever Society of India and the Eco-Sys Action Foundation of France. (Image credit: JM Garg, natureforever.org)

The population of house sparrows have been on the decline in India and across the world. What was once an easy to spot bird in every neighbourhood, has now become difficult to spot in many areas.

To raise awareness and protect the house sparrows, every year on March 20 World Sparrow Day is observed. The first World Sparrow Day was organised in 2010.

It was initiated by the Nature Forever Society of India and the Eco-Sys Action Foundation of France. The idea was to dedicate a day for the house sparrow in order to spread the word about its protection.

The Nature Forever Society has also built a dedicated website to raise awareness about World Sparrow Day. This website has a large collection of images and information about different species of sparrows from across the world.

The purpose of World Sparrow Day is not only to honour the event for a day but also to use it as a platform to emphasise the importance of sparrow conservation and urban biodiversity.

On that note, here are a few ways in which you can help sparrows and revive their dwindling population:

1. Leave a bowl of water and some grains for the birds,







2. The birds can also use a bowl of fresh water to bathe and get some relief from the soaring temperature.

3. Plant trees and encourage greenery in the locality to make it more inviting for sparrows to build nests in.