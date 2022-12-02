English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    World Computer Literacy Day 2022: History, significance and bridging the digital divide

    World Computer Literacy Day is celebrated annually on December 2 to address the digital divide that affects millions across the world and make computers more accessible to everyone.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 02, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST

    World Computer Literacy Day is celebrated annually on December 2. This day was established by an Indian company, the National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT), in 2001. Through Computer Literacy Day, NIIT aims to address the digital divide that affects millions across the world and make computers more accessible to everyone.

    History of World Computer Literacy Day

    World Computer Literacy Day was started in response to research which suggested that the majority of computer users around the world were men. NIIT first celebrated the day on December 2, 2001 to coincide with its 20th anniversary.

    “World Computer Literacy Day was first observed on NIIT’s 20th Foundation Day on December 2, 2001,” said Rajendra S Pawar Chairman and Co-Founder of NIIT Group and Founder of NIIT University.

    “Members of Parliament were trained on computers in the presence of the then-Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and a customized postal envelope to symbolise the spread of computer literacy across the country was also unveiled.”

    Related stories

    Significance

    The digital divide in the country was only exacerbated by the pandemic. As education moved online, students in rural areas suffered disproportionately because of lack of computer literacy and unequal access to technology like laptops and smartphones.

    NIIT and other organisations are using Computer Literacy Day to bridge the digital divide and empower everyone through the use of technology. NIIT has partnered with schools in “the deep interiors of India” to make computer learning available to young students, especially girls.

    Through its Digital Literacy Program, the NIIT Foundation teaches the basics of computers like how to send emails or search for information on the internet – small steps that can empower those who have had limited access to technology.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #computer #digital divide #World Computer Literacy Day
    first published: Dec 2, 2022 11:44 am