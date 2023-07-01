Women quits her teacher's job, becomes a professional mermaid

In the summer, Moss Green works as a mermaid and spends 12 hours a day hosting boat trips and teaching swimming. (Representational Photo).

A 33-year-old teacher in Italy opted to swap her duties as an English teacher to become a professional mermaid. The woman, identified as Moss Green, shifted her base from Torquay in Devon to Sicily in 2016.

A report in The Metro stated that in Sicily, the woman was on the lookout for a pastime which would help her reminisce her of her hometown while in lockdown. She then saw a " magical merman" emerging from the water in a beach nearby, which triggered a passion for "mermaiding" inside her.

Green said that she felt a connection with the "nature and the sea" which is when the idea to become a professional mermaid came to her. She described her maiden experience as "exhilarating and exciting" and admitted to have felt more alive when she swam wearing the mermaid tail.

Two years later, she turned her passion into a full-fledged career after receiving an offer from Instagram for a mermaid role in a town nearby called Lampedusa. She had to learn how to hold her breath underwater, improve her diving skills and master dazzling tricks.

In the summer, Green works as a mermaid and spends 12 hours a day hosting boat trips and teaching swimming. She also likes to educate others about the marine life in the region and the need to keep the beaches and other water bodies clean.

Green said that the water was freezing cold when she first attempted mermaiding in Scotland but she was so excited that she hardly noticed the cold.