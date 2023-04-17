Woman files for divorce after husband gives away her cat

The woman had adopted the cat named Benji as a means of coping with the loss of her father

A woman filed for divorce after her husband sent her cat away while she was vacationing elsewhere. The woman had adopted the cat named Benji as a means of coping with the loss of her father. However, she grew too close to the cat and even started to believe that the feline was her reincarnated father.

As per a report on The Mirror, the woman was annoyed when she got back from her vacation to find out that her husband had given the cat away.

When she asked her husband, he told her that the cat was given to one of his coworkers. When she contacted her husband's coworker to return the cat, the coworker refused to do.

"I rescued him when he was so small, he fit in the palm of my hand and has had him for two years. This may sound crazy to some, but I really believe Benji is the reincarnation of my dad. When I look into his eyes, I feel something more than a cat. My husband thinks this is strange and unhealthy. He says my bond with the cat freaks him out and makes him uncomfortable that I truly believe he has my dad’s soul," she wrote on Reddit to speak about the incident by maintaining anonymity.

The woman then filed a police report to get the cat back, but when she spoke to the coworker's wife about the incident, she was clueless. The husband later told the cat's mother that the feline had been given to a nearby shelter.