WhatsApp may bring these new features for its users

WhatsApp currently caters to a user-base of well over a billion people worldwide. WhatsApp has grown from a messaging app to a platform for users to share photos, videos, documents, and stories (similar to Facebook and Instagram). WhatsApp continually adds new features to its interface to make the platform more user-friendly.

Here’s a list of features WhatsApp are currently working on:

Emojis

WhatsApp seems to be testing a new drawing feature on the Android version of the app. The new feature is being tested with the iOS-like doodle drawer. It is claimed to feature dedicated tabs for stickers and emojis, while the drawer looks very similar to ones seen on Instagram, which makes sense considering Facebook owns both WhatsApp and Instagram.

According to a tweet by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta 2.19.73 update for Android is also bringing a transgender flag emoji. And here’s how you access it –

In-app browser

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp’s version 2.19.74 may also possess an in-app browser feature. However, WABetaInfo also mentioned that users shouldn’t worry about security while visiting a page as this feature wouldn’t allow WhatsApp/Facebook to access your search history. The addition of a possible Safe Browsing option would also alert users to pages with malicious content.

WhatsApp status feed

According to a report by Mashable, WhatsApp is testing a new feature for the Status feed. The new feature will reportedly bring the Status of the contact you interact with the most to the top of your list.

Reverse image search

WhatsApp was also spotted testing a reverse image search that will help track the source of an image. This feature is being tested on WhatsApp Beta build version 2.19.73 for Android and is aimed at helping authorities crack-down on fake news without violating users’ privacy.

Group Permission

A new feature on iOS is being tested to ensure WhatsApp users don’t get added to groups without prior permission. The feature is expected to send an invitation seeking the user’s approval before being adding him/her to a group.