WhatsApp adds FaceID, TouchID support on iOS

The world’s most popular messaging app, WhatsApp has released a new update for iPhone users that will add an additional layer of security. The latest update lets users open WhatsApp using FaceID or TouchID.

Moneycontrol had first reported about new features that are expected from the messaging app. The new update with the build number 2.19.20 brings biometric authentication to iPhones which was under testing for a long time. After the update, users can unlock the app using FaceID which is available on iPhone X and later whereas on iPhones launched after iPhone 5s till iPhone 8 can be unlocked using TouchID.

To setup, the biometric authentication feature on your iPhone, go to Settings, tap on Account. Further, tap on Privacy and then go to Screen Lock. Once you go onto the Screen Lock screen, the app would show the available authentication method - either Face ID or Touch ID - that you can enable to lock your WhatsApp. Users can also select the time after which they want the authentication feature to get activated. They can choose between immediately, 15 minutes or an hour.

For accepting voice and video calls, the app would not require the use of these new security features. Also, the app will unlock and open the main chat window with all the conversations — read and unread. The company has not launched a feature wherein individual chats can be locked.

The feature has not been rolled out on Android but has been a part of the beta testing. WhatsApp is unlikely to add FaceID support to Android phones considering poor security support.

The company recently added 3D Touch support on iOS to preview stories. The previous update also allowed users to edit photos and videos by adding stickers.