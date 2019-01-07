What next for WhatsApp? 10 features that we may see in the new year

With over 1.5 billion active users, Facebook-acquired WhatsApp is one of the most preferred messaging apps across the world.

The app has many features that have made it popular in India as well but like any big tech company running an app - the updates haven't stopped.

Here’s a list of updates that the company may release over the year 2019:

1. WhatsApp Dark Mode

This highly anticipated feature will turn the background colour of the app dark. Social media websites like YouTube, Twitter already have the dark mode feature available which makes content viewing easier to the eye at night. This feature has been under work for a while and was seen being tested on iOS and Android devices.

2. Consecutive Voice Messages

Voice notes are one of the most popular features on WhatsApp, and the company plans to make it better. Currently, users have to play voice notes one-by-one. The expected update will allow users to play two or more voice notes automatically, one after the other.

3. Vacation Mode

This feature was seen tested by WABetaInfo on the iOS app and is under works. This feature will allow a user to mute chats for as long as they want.

4. Linked accounts

This unannounced feature is said to link a user’s WhatsApp account to external services. Although this is more focused towards WhatsApp Business but there have been some references seen by WABetaInfo on regular accounts as well.

5. Sharing files to multiple contacts

Currently, WhatsApp allows a user to select multiple images and videos and send it to one user at a time. With the latest update to curb fake news, the app allows a user to forward a message to five users at a time. With an update expected, a user will be able to share a file with multiple users and even show a preview of the message before sending it.

6. Video Preview

Currently, WhatsApp only allows GIFs and images preview in the notification tray. With the new update, videos too can be previewed.

7. Security

There have been rumours that WhatsApp will introduce a new layer of security over the existing one wherein users can unlock the app using their fingerprint or face recognition. Currently, there are some apps on the App Store and Play Store that provide this feature.

8. Sticker Search

After images and GIFs, WhatsApp will allow users to search and even recommend stickers. Like for emojis and GIFs, a user will be able to search for stickers just by typing relevant words.

9. Sharing contact info via QR

This new feature will allow you to share your contact information. The new update will generate a QR code and will fill in your contact information. This feature is similar to the ‘Nametag’ user introduced on Instagram

10. Contacts ranking

According to WABetaInfo, this feature will rank contacts based on your interaction with other users on the app. Texting, media sharing will determine the ranking of a contact. Higher the communication, the higher the rank.