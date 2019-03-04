What is MG Motors? Key things you should know

With over 40 dealerships in India and a confirmed entry by Q2 of 2019, Chinese owned British company MG Motors is all set to enter India and has a host of models to offer. Currently, under Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC), MG Motors is debuting in India with SUV Hector.

MG stands for Morris Garages, which is an almost century-old company. It was founded in 1924 by William R Morris and went on to change multiple ownerships until it finally closed in 2011 while under Nanjing Automotive Group. Reborn under the MG Motors moniker, the company is set to enter the Indian markets this year.

Following the footsteps of other manufacturers like Kia, MG Motors chose SUV Hector to debut in India. While it is yet to set up shop, reports suggest that SAIC has declared investments of up to Rs 5,000 crore over six years, from 2019 to 2025. The company has set up its plant in Halol, Gujarat; where it will be producing and supplying its India-spec cars from.

The first car in the lineup is going to be the MG Hector, which has its share of work cut out already. It will lock horns with Tata’s Harrier and Mahindra’s XUV300 among others. It will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which will make 148BHP. The alternative is a 177BHP making 2-litre, four-cylinder diesel motor. It is expected to be priced between the Rs 15-20 lakh range.