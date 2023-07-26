What is 'juice jacking', a new type of scam done through public charging ports?

Juice Jacking is the newest scam in town where fraudsters use public charging points to con people. (Representational)

Phone out of charge? In a situation like this, many people have turned to coffee shops, stores and other places with a charging port to fill up the juice. But even such a normal act now is not protected from fraud. A recent scam that has gained notoriety is the "Juice Jacking" scam where fraudsters con people with the help of charging ports in public places to steal data from people.

Scammers exploit public charging ports, such as those found at airports, hotels, cafes, and other public places for this to work. The scam involves installing malicious hardware or software into these charging stations, enabling them to steal sensitive information from unsuspecting users.

How Juice Jacking scam works

Malicious charging stations: Scammers set up charging stations that appear legitimate and convenient. Unbeknownst to users, these stations are rigged to collect data from connected devices.

Data theft: Once an unsuspecting person plugs their device into the compromised charging port, the malicious software or hardware can start harvesting sensitive data from the connected device. This could include passwords, personal information, bank details, and more.

Malware injection: Some scams involve malware injection directly into the user's device while it charges, giving scammers control over the victim's phone or tablet.

Safety Measures and Precautions

There are several precautions you can take to protect yourself from falling victim to the Juice Jacking scam:

Bring your own charger: Whenever possible, use your personal charger and plug it into an electrical outlet. Avoid using public charging stations, especially in high-risk locations.

Portable power banks: Invest in a high-quality portable power bank to keep your devices charged on the go.

USB data blockers: Consider using USB data blockers, also known as "USB condoms," which are small adapters that only allow charging functionality and block data transfer. This prevents any unauthorized data exchange during charging.

Disable auto-connect: Disable the automatic connection feature on your device, as it may unknowingly connect to malicious networks or devices when searching for a charging source.

Use secure networks: Stick to reputable and secure Wi-Fi networks whenever possible. Avoid connecting to open or unsecured networks, as they can be easily manipulated by scammers.

Update software regularly: Keep your device's software, apps, and operating systems up to date. Software updates often include security patches that can help protect against known vulnerabilities.

Avoid unlocking: Refrain from using your phone while it's charging on a public station. Unlocking your device during charging may leave it vulnerable to unauthorized access.

Also read: Kerala man loses Rs 40,000 in AI-based deepfake call scam