What is Burning Man? All about the US festival that's left nearly 70,000 stranded

A security guard keeps people back during the annual Burning Man Festival.

Every year, in the barren expanse of Black Rock Desert in USA's Nevada, a temporary city arises from the dust. This is no ordinary gathering; it's the Burning Man festival, an event that has captured the imagination of people worldwide. Burning Man isn't just a festival; it's a cultural phenomenon, an experiment in community, and a celebration of radical self-expression.

In an unexpected turn of events, an untimely late-summer storm has transformed the weeklong, counterculture extravaganza of Burning Man this year, into a quagmire of mud and mayhem.

What was meant to be a celebration of art, music, and self-expression turned into a gritty survival ordeal for approximately 70,000 festival-goers, as they found themselves trapped in the muck with dwindling supplies of water and food.

The festival, known for its iconic effigy-burning ritual, was marred by nature's fury as over 13mm (0.5 inches) of rain pelted the festival site on a fateful Friday, far exceeding the average September rainfall for the entire Reno region. This deluge disrupted the carefully planned festivities, leading to road closures and postponement of the symbolic effigy burning ceremony.

Amidst the chaos, one death was reported. Officials in Pershing County disclosed that the victim was in his 40s, but the cause of death remains a mystery, prompting an ongoing investigation. Burning Man organizers, however, insist the death was unrelated to the adverse weather conditions.

A hallmark of Burning Man is its stringent policy on vehicular traffic during the event, aiming to create a pedestrian and cyclist-friendly atmosphere.

This policy, intended to reduce the risk of vehicle-related accidents, has been in place since 1997. However, this year's incessant rain prompted further road closures, leaving participants stranded and emphasizing the challenges of adhering to this car-free philosophy.

Attendees were forced to trudge through the muck, some resorting to walking barefoot or protecting their feet with plastic bags. With motorized traffic banned and limited options for departure, many found themselves facing a daunting journey to reach safety.

Some adventurous souls, like celebrity DJ Diplo and comedian Chris Rock, resorted to hitchhiking their way out, highlighting the resilience and camaraderie among Burning Man participants.

Despite the adverse conditions, the Burning Man community remained resolute, finding solace in their shared experience and making the most of the challenging circumstances.

Organizers noted the absence of negativity and rough incidents, illustrating the festival-goers' ability to adapt and thrive even in the face of adversity.

As the exodus from Burning Man began, attendees embarked on the arduous journey out of the muddy labyrinth. The exit route, an unpaved 8km (five-mile) dirt road leading to the nearest highway, presented its own set of challenges, with recreational vehicles struggling through the mire.

Organizers have advised those planning to leave to consider departing on Tuesday to alleviate expected congestion on Monday.

History of the Burning Man festival

The Burning Man festival had humble beginnings in 1986 when Larry Harvey and Jerry James built an 8-foot-tall wooden figure and burned it on San Francisco's Baker Beach. Over the years, it grew into an annual event, eventually moving to the Black Rock Desert, where it continues to evolve and expand.

At the heart of Burning Man are the ten principles that guide the event. These include radical inclusion, gifting, decommodification, radical self-reliance, radical self-expression, communal effort, civic responsibility, leaving no trace, participation, and immediacy.

These principles create a unique environment where attendees actively engage in creating the experience rather than passively consuming it.

Art is one of the pillars of Burning Man. The event features a mind-boggling array of installations, sculptures, and interactive art pieces. Artists from around the world come to showcase their work, blurring the lines between art and everyday life.

The art theme changes each year, inspiring participants to craft their contributions around it.

For a week, the Black Rock Desert transforms into Black Rock City, a temporary metropolis with a population of over 70,000. The city's layout, with streets, plazas, and districts, encourages exploration and interaction. People from all walks of life come together to build a community based on cooperation and creativity.

The highlight of the festival occurs when the iconic effigy, known as "The Man," is set ablaze. This spectacular ritual symbolizes the release of constraints and the embrace of change. It's a moment of communal awe and reflection.

Despite its utopian ideals, Burning Man faces challenges, including environmental concerns and issues related to commercialization. Some argue that the festival's original spirit is at risk as it gains more mainstream attention.