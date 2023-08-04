Weather News Highlights: 4 drown, 15 missing after flash flood on way to Kedarnath

August 04, 2023 / 07:09 PM IST

Four people died and 15 were missing after a flash flood in a rainfed waterfall swept away three shops near Daat Puliya close to Gaurikund on the way to Kedarnath, officials said on Friday.

The district administration had earlier said nine out of a total of 13 people were still missing after the recovery of four bodies but district disaster management officer Nandan Singh Rajwar later revised the figure of those missing to 15.

Rajwar said the latest figure includes a man, his wife, and daughter from Nepal who ran a dhaba at the spot and three customers, also from Nepal, who had come to the eatery for dinner.

The additional missing people include Bir Bahadur, his wife Sunita, their daughter Nisha and customers Dharmaraj and Sukhram Rawat.