English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Aug 04, 2023 / 07:13 pm

    Weather News Highlights: 4 drown, 15 missing after flash flood on way to Kedarnath

    Weather News Highlights: Four people died and 15 were missing after a flash flood in a rainfed waterfall swept away three shops near Daat Puliya close to Gaurikund on the way to Kedarnath, officials said on Friday. The district administration had earlier said nine out of a total of 13 people were still missing after the recovery of four bodies but district disaster management officer Nandan Singh Rajwar later revised the figure of those missing to 15.

    • Weather News Highlights: 4 drown, 15 missing after flash flood on way to Kedarnath
      Monsoon LIVE Updates
      Moneycontrol.com
    • August 04, 2023 / 07:13 PM IST

      The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned withMoneycontrol.com.

    • August 04, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST

      Monsoon Live Updates: Flood situation under control, says Odisha govt  

      The Odisha government on Friday claimed that the flood situation in the state was "under control" as the water level of rivers was receding. The flood caused by rivers Mahanadi and Baitarani was now under control, Engineer-in-Chief (EIC) Water Resources Department, Bhakta Ranjan Mohanty said. He said that there were two breaches in river embankments in Rasulpur of Jajpur district and Kujang area of Jagatsinghpur district. "Water level in all rivers was receding as there was no rain yesterday and today," Mohanty said.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 04, 2023 / 07:09 PM IST

      Monsoon Live Updates: 4 drown, 15 missing after flash flood on way to Kedarnath

      Four people died and 15 were missing after a flash flood in a rainfed waterfall swept away three shops near Daat Puliya close to Gaurikund on the way to Kedarnath, officials said on Friday.

      The district administration had earlier said nine out of a total of 13 people were still missing after the recovery of four bodies but district disaster management officer Nandan Singh Rajwar later revised the figure of those missing to 15.

      Rajwar said the latest figure includes a man, his wife, and daughter from Nepal who ran a dhaba at the spot and three customers, also from Nepal, who had come to the eatery for dinner.

      The additional missing people include Bir Bahadur, his wife Sunita, their daughter Nisha and customers Dharmaraj and Sukhram Rawat.

    • August 04, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST

      Northwest India to witness light to moderate rainfall through the week

      Throughout the week, the rest of northwest India is expected to see light to moderate rainfall over various regions. On August 5, WestUttarPradesh andUttarakhandare also expected to see severe rainfall. During the week, South India may see comparatively less rainfall.

    • August 04, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

      Rainfall expected in North-India on August 4

      -The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has anticipated light to moderate rainfall over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh until August 9; in Punjab on August 4 and 5; in Haryana and East Rajasthan until August 5.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 04, 2023 / 03:39 PM IST

      Weather Live Updates: Over 6500 people evacuated in Odisha

      As many as 6,834 people have been evacuated and shifted to safe places in Bhubaneswar as rains lash Odisha

    • August 04, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST

      Madhya Pradesh Weather LIVE: IMD predicts very heavy rainfall, Orange alert issued

      -Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) predicted on 4th August. IMD issues Orange alert for the country.

    • August 04, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST

      Madhya Pradesh Weather LIVE: East MP experiences significant downpours. states IMD

      -East MP experiences significant downpours, with Jabera (Damoh) leading at 28cm of rainfall. Ajaigarh, Narsinghpur, and Orchha also drenched in the monsoon showers, states IMD

    • August 04, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST

      Uttarakhand Weather Live: 16 missing, 3 recovered from debris in the landslide

      -A land-slide incident took place at Gaurikund following heavy rains that lashed the area in last 24 hours.
      Three bodies have been recovered from the debris, while around 16 people are still missing.

    • August 04, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST

      Uttar Pradesh Weather updates: IMD preducticts heavy rainfall over the next 4 days

      -As per the weather bulletin issued by IMD (Indian Meteorological Department), Uttar Pradesh can expect heavy rainfall over the next four days, with the western region experiencing very heavy rainfall on August 5. Additionally, East Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana may witness heavy rainfall at isolated locations on both August 4 and August 5.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 04, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST

      Uttarakhand Floods Live Updates: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

      Twelve people have gone missing in a flash floods in a waterfall swept away three shops nearGaurikundon theKedarnathyatraroute, stated officials on Friday.

      This flash floodoccurredon August 3 following heavy rains, they added.

      TheNRDFand State Disaster Response Forcelaunchedrelief and rescue operations, but none of the missingpeoplehave been located yet.

    • August 04, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

      Weather news LIVE Updates: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in these states till weekend

      The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate to fairly widespread rainfall over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh until August 9; in Punjab on August 4 and 5; in Haryana and East Rajasthan until August 5. Light to moderate rainfall is seen over the rest of northwest India during the week, while heavy rainfall is also expected over West Uttar Pradesh on August 5 and over Uttarakhand on August 6. South India may witness subdued rainfall activity during the week.

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market