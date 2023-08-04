Weather News Highlights: 4 drown, 15 missing after flash flood on way to Kedarnath

The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned withMoneycontrol.com.
The Odisha government on Friday claimed that the flood situation in the state was "under control" as the water level of rivers was receding. The flood caused by rivers Mahanadi and Baitarani was now under control, Engineer-in-Chief (EIC) Water Resources Department, Bhakta Ranjan Mohanty said. He said that there were two breaches in river embankments in Rasulpur of Jajpur district and Kujang area of Jagatsinghpur district. "Water level in all rivers was receding as there was no rain yesterday and today," Mohanty said.
Four people died and 15 were missing after a flash flood in a rainfed waterfall swept away three shops near Daat Puliya close to Gaurikund on the way to Kedarnath, officials said on Friday.
The district administration had earlier said nine out of a total of 13 people were still missing after the recovery of four bodies but district disaster management officer Nandan Singh Rajwar later revised the figure of those missing to 15.
Rajwar said the latest figure includes a man, his wife, and daughter from Nepal who ran a dhaba at the spot and three customers, also from Nepal, who had come to the eatery for dinner.
The additional missing people include Bir Bahadur, his wife Sunita, their daughter Nisha and customers Dharmaraj and Sukhram Rawat.
Throughout the week, the rest of northwest India is expected to see light to moderate rainfall over various regions. On August 5, WestUttarPradesh andUttarakhandare also expected to see severe rainfall. During the week, South India may see comparatively less rainfall.
-The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has anticipated light to moderate rainfall over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh until August 9; in Punjab on August 4 and 5; in Haryana and East Rajasthan until August 5.
As many as 6,834 people have been evacuated and shifted to safe places in Bhubaneswar as rains lash Odisha
-Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) predicted on 4th August. IMD issues Orange alert for the country.
-East MP experiences significant downpours, with Jabera (Damoh) leading at 28cm of rainfall. Ajaigarh, Narsinghpur, and Orchha also drenched in the monsoon showers, states IMD
-A land-slide incident took place at Gaurikund following heavy rains that lashed the area in last 24 hours.
Three bodies have been recovered from the debris, while around 16 people are still missing.
-As per the weather bulletin issued by IMD (Indian Meteorological Department), Uttar Pradesh can expect heavy rainfall over the next four days, with the western region experiencing very heavy rainfall on August 5. Additionally, East Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana may witness heavy rainfall at isolated locations on both August 4 and August 5.
Twelve people have gone missing in a flash floods in a waterfall swept away three shops nearGaurikundon theKedarnathyatraroute, stated officials on Friday.
This flash floodoccurredon August 3 following heavy rains, they added.
TheNRDFand State Disaster Response Forcelaunchedrelief and rescue operations, but none of the missingpeoplehave been located yet.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate to fairly widespread rainfall over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh until August 9; in Punjab on August 4 and 5; in Haryana and East Rajasthan until August 5. Light to moderate rainfall is seen over the rest of northwest India during the week, while heavy rainfall is also expected over West Uttar Pradesh on August 5 and over Uttarakhand on August 6. South India may witness subdued rainfall activity during the week.