Monsoon 2023 Highlights: IMD predicts overall LPA rainfall to be between 94 percent to 106 percent in July

The monthly rainfall over the country is most likely to be normal (94 to 106 percent) and within positive side of the normal. According to IMD, most areas in central India, adjoining south peninsula, eastern India and some parts of Northeast and Northwest India will receive normal and above normal rainfall in July. Overall country should expect normal or above normal maximum temperatures with exception of northwest and peninsular regions where the maximum temperatures will be below normal. India
IMD report says the northwestern regions have recorded 42 percent surplus rainfall. All the states in northwest received normal or above normal rainfall. Eastern and north eastern states have, on the other hand, received 18 percent deficit rainfall, according to IMD. The states of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand have received the 18 percent deficit in June.
June started with a delay in the southwestern monsoon. Overall India saw a deficit of 55 percent during the first half of June. The deficit later reduced to 10 percent since the onset of monsoon in most parts of India on June 15.
#Monsoon deficit had earlier mounted to 55% during first half of the month. Firstly, delayed arrival, followed by sluggish pace and stagnation left most parts dry, till #CycloneBiparjoy battered #Gujarat and #Rajasthan.— Skymet (@SkymetWeather) June 30, 2023
More: https://t.co/Dyh6n7MeYb pic.twitter.com/5MvBY0DKwO
The Northwestern states of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan should expect rainfall from tomorrow, according to IMD predictions
According to IMD,most areas in central India, adjoining south peninsula, eastern India and some parts of Northeast and Northwest India will receive normal and above normal rainfall in July. Overall country should expect normal or above normal maximum temperatures with exception of northwest and peninsular regions where the maximum temperatures will be below normal. India experienced overall 10 percent deficit due to the delayed onset of monsoon after June 15 and should expect to normalise it in the next month
जुलाई, 2023 के लिए मासिक वर्षा और तापमान आउटलुक— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 30, 2023
Monthly Rainfall and Temperature Outlook for July, 2023 pic.twitter.com/Aew77rWvor
IMD predicted that Bihar and other northeastern parts will continue to experience heavy rains in next few days. They said, Maharashtra is likelysee a drop in rainfall from tomorrow. Northeastern parts of Madhya Pradesh that have been receiving heavy rains due to formation of low pressure area will see low rainfall in coming month, whereas Rajasthan should expect below normal rainfall in July.
In the month of June, there was an overall deficit of rainfall in India with severe heatwave in eastern part of the peninsula
During June above Normal Heat Wave Days were observed Eastern parts (West Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh)and adjoining central parts (East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha & Telangana) of the country. pic.twitter.com/OCOmCdBEz3— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 30, 2023
Long period average rainfall in overall India will be on positive side. In July, southwestern, western and northeastern parts of India are likely to experience above normal rainfall.
Monthly Rainfall Outlook for July 2023— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 30, 2023
· The monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during July 2023 is most likely to be normal (94 to 106 % of Long Period Average (LPA)) and most probably within the positive side of the normal.@KirenRijiju @moesgoi @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/9cF4LUQO9w
Cyclone Biparjoy earlier helped the earlier monsoon cycle in India. However, the later the cyclone progression proved to be unfavourable for Indian monsoon, said IMD.
As predicted the rainfall for the country as a whole during June has been below normal (90% of Long Period Average). IMD predicted below normal rainfall (<92% of long period average) for the country as a whole for the month of June on 26th May.@moesgoi pic.twitter.com/skd3WtLPCr— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 30, 2023
Torrential rain and waterlogging has led to a flood-like situation in various loe-lying areas of Bihar. Araria, Purnea, Madhepura, Saharsa, Jamui, Katihar, and Banka districts of Bihar experienced water accumulation due to heavy rainfall. IMD reports, the state capital Patna received 53.45 mm of rainfall, while Raniganj recorded 90.8 mm. Other districts such as Purnea (77.5 mm), Madhepura (75 mm), Saharsa (68.8 mm), Jamui (67.3 mm), Purnea (67 mm), Katihar (64.5 mm), and Banka (56 mm) also received significant rainfall. The districts of Arwal, Bhojpur, Buxar, Gaya, Jamui, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Nawada, Patna, Rohtas, Saran, and Vaishali have received warning for light to moderate thunderstorms.
IMD shared that Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas should expect slippery roads and traffic disruption, waterlogging in low-lying areas and ocassional reduction in visibility. They have suggested people to follow traffic advisories issued in this regard, avoid staying in vulnerable structure, staying indoors and avoid travel if possible.
IMD has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings in parts of Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days.
🌧️Warning of the day.#india #HeavyRainfall #weather #WeatherUpdate #MumbaiRains #DelhiRains @moesgoi @DDNewslive @ndmaindia @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/72roKTAI2O— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 30, 2023