Monsoon 2023 Highlights: IMD predicts overall LPA rainfall to be between 94 percent to 106 percent in July

Jun 30, 2023 / 07:55 pm

The monthly rainfall over the country is most likely to be normal (94 to 106 percent) and within positive side of the normal. According to IMD, most areas in central India, adjoining south peninsula, eastern India and some parts of Northeast and Northwest India will receive normal and above normal rainfall in July. Overall country should expect normal or above normal maximum temperatures with exception of northwest and peninsular regions where the maximum temperatures will be below normal. India

experienced overall 10 percent deficit due to the delayed onset of monsoon after June 15 and should expect to normalise it in the next month