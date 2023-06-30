English
    Monsoon 2023 Highlights: IMD predicts overall LPA rainfall to be between 94 percent to 106 percent in July

    Monsoon 2023 Highlights: The Konkan and surrounding Western Ghat regions of central Maharashtra are expected to experience high rainfall activity over a few locations during the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

    The monthly rainfall over the country is most likely to be normal (94 to 106 percent) and within positive side of the normal. According to IMD, most areas in central India, adjoining south peninsula, eastern India and some parts of Northeast and Northwest India will receive normal and above normal rainfall in July. Overall country should expect normal or above normal maximum temperatures with exception of northwest and peninsular regions where the maximum temperatures will be below normal. India

    experienced overall 10 percent deficit due to the delayed onset of monsoon after June 15 and should expect to normalise it in the next month

      From June 29 to July 3, fishermen have also been asked to avoid the North Maharashtra coast due to the weather.
      The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned withMoneycontrol.com.

    • June 30, 2023 / 07:43 PM IST

      IMD report says the northwestern regions have recorded 42 percent surplus rainfall. All the states in northwest received normal or above normal rainfall. Eastern and north eastern states have, on the other hand, received 18 percent deficit rainfall, according to IMD. The states of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand have received the 18 percent deficit in June.

    • June 30, 2023 / 07:20 PM IST

      June started with a delay in the southwestern monsoon. Overall India saw a deficit of 55 percent during the first half of June. The deficit later reduced to 10 percent since the onset of monsoon in most parts of India on June 15.

    • June 30, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST

      The Northwestern states of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan should expect rainfall from tomorrow, according to IMD predictions

    • June 30, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST

      According to IMD,most areas in central India, adjoining south peninsula, eastern India and some parts of Northeast and Northwest India will receive normal and above normal rainfall in July. Overall country should expect normal or above normal maximum temperatures with exception of northwest and peninsular regions where the maximum temperatures will be below normal. India experienced overall 10 percent deficit due to the delayed onset of monsoon after June 15 and should expect to normalise it in the next month

    • June 30, 2023 / 06:01 PM IST

      IMD predicted that Bihar and other northeastern parts will continue to experience heavy rains in next few days. They said, Maharashtra is likelysee a drop in rainfall from tomorrow. Northeastern parts of Madhya Pradesh that have been receiving heavy rains due to formation of low pressure area will see low rainfall in coming month, whereas Rajasthan should expect below normal rainfall in July.

    • June 30, 2023 / 05:37 PM IST

      In the month of June, there was an overall deficit of rainfall in India with severe heatwave in eastern part of the peninsula

    • June 30, 2023 / 05:30 PM IST

      Long period average rainfall in overall India will be on positive side. In July, southwestern, western and northeastern parts of India are likely to experience above normal rainfall.

    • June 30, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST

      Cyclone Biparjoy earlier helped the earlier monsoon cycle in India. However, the later the cyclone progression proved to be unfavourable for Indian monsoon, said IMD.

    • June 30, 2023 / 04:37 PM IST

      Torrential rain and waterlogging has led to a flood-like situation in various loe-lying areas of Bihar. Araria, Purnea, Madhepura, Saharsa, Jamui, Katihar, and Banka districts of Bihar experienced water accumulation due to heavy rainfall. IMD reports, the state capital Patna received 53.45 mm of rainfall, while Raniganj recorded 90.8 mm. Other districts such as Purnea (77.5 mm), Madhepura (75 mm), Saharsa (68.8 mm), Jamui (67.3 mm), Purnea (67 mm), Katihar (64.5 mm), and Banka (56 mm) also received significant rainfall. The districts of Arwal, Bhojpur, Buxar, Gaya, Jamui, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Nawada, Patna, Rohtas, Saran, and Vaishali have received warning for light to moderate thunderstorms.

    • June 30, 2023 / 04:22 PM IST

      IMD shared that Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas should expect slippery roads and traffic disruption, waterlogging in low-lying areas and ocassional reduction in visibility. They have suggested people to follow traffic advisories issued in this regard, avoid staying in vulnerable structure, staying indoors and avoid travel if possible.

    • June 30, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST

      IMD has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings in parts of Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days.

